CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,504. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.