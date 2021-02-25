CUDOS One Day Volume Hits $1.77 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. CUDOS has a market cap of $16.61 million and $1.77 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,763,711 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

