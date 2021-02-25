Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Sells $1,299,602.50 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.