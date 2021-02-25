Curio Price Reaches $0.54 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Curio token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $990,485.92 and $36,760.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curio has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00707324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00035879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

