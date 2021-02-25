Curve DAO Token Trading 26.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $461.07 million and $170.62 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00004233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.78 or 0.00705352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00036042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,439,983,908 coins and its circulating supply is 231,544,996 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.