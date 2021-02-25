cVault.finance Market Capitalization Hits $42.34 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $42.34 million and $1.08 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $4,233.55 or 0.09055405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00483376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00080287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00456754 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

