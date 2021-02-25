CVCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $43,584.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.85 or 0.00498523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00082128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058789 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.00474167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00071495 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

