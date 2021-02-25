CyberMiles (CMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.46 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00370915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,697.87 or 0.99884878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00036647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00116573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

