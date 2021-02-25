CyberMiles Market Cap Reaches $10.34 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00370915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,697.87 or 0.99884878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00036647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00116573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

