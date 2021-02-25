CyberMiles Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.57 or 0.00389648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,409.11 or 0.99925168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00038251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00126364 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

