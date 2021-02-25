CyberVein (CVT) Price Tops $0.12

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. CyberVein has a market cap of $123.92 million and $3.55 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

