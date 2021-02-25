Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) shares were down 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cynata Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

