CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Lowered to $78.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,642. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -253.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

