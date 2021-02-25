Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 484,712 shares of company stock worth $8,850,177. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

