CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

CTMX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,604. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $364.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.