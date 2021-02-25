CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $4.05. CytRx shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 80,537 shares traded.

About CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

