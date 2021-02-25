D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.12. D-BOX Technologies shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 14,333 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78. The company has a market cap of C$21.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile (TSE:DBO)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, commercializes, and leases motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

