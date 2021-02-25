D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading Down 6.9%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.12 and last traded at $74.53. 6,322,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 3,294,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,294 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

