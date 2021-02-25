DA Davidson Boosts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $126.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $170.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $4,319,306.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,371 shares of company stock worth $16,178,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

