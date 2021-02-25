DA Davidson Boosts U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target to $50.00

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $927.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

