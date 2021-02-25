DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

BKU traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.40. 17,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,714. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

