DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

WD-40 stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.20.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

