Dacotah Banks, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBIN remained flat at $$30.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03. Dacotah Banks has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00.
Dacotah Banks Company Profile
