DAD Hits One Day Volume of $3.63 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. DAD has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00702788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00029075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00035571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.