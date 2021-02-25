Dai Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $407.02 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.90 or 0.00740780 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00036928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,324,104,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,324,104,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

