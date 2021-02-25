Daimler (DDAIF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently:
- 2/23/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/17/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/12/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/5/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/3/2021 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/3/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/1/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/26/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/20/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/13/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/7/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
- 1/4/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/29/2020 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
- 12/29/2020 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Daimler stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Recommended Story: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.