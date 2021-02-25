Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 1,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08.

About Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.