Dan H. Arnold Sells 25,294 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,250,448.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.10. 454,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,618. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.