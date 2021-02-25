Dana L. Nichols Sells 500 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $116,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $42.48. 39,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.00.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 70.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QCRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.
