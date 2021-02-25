Dana L. Nichols Sells 500 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $116,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $42.48. 39,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 70.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

