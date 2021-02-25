Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

DAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dana stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,191. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -490.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

