Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading Down 5%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 974,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,533,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

