Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,683 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of Danaher worth $138,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

