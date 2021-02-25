DAO Maker Price Hits $3.51 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00007420 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $57.51 million and $6.93 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.18 or 0.00491273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.04 or 0.00474038 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

