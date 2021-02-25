DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $917.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,311.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.44 or 0.01038733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.00392871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029418 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003622 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005274 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

