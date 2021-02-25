DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $90,575.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,439.57 or 0.99542366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00124399 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

