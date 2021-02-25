DAPS Coin Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $981,908.64 and $33,419.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00714957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003697 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,253,212,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

