Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.32

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.32 and last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 1039820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.78.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -144.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

