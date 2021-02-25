Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.93. 1,102,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,219,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The company has a market cap of $80.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.