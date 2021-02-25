DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Aegis increased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $29.16 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $236.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DarioHealth by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

