Dash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $220.78 or 0.00466534 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $1.43 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007276 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00033401 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.57 or 0.02942653 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,991,744 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

