Dassault Systèmes (DASTY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS: DASTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/12/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

2/11/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

2/8/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DASTY opened at $213.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.31. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $232.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

