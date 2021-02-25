DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and $662,672.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00054937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.42 or 0.00735544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00036447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003729 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.