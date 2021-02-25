Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Purchases A$21,880.00 in Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) insider Alan Gray bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.47 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,880.00 ($15,628.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.51.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Data#3’s payout ratio is presently 89.17%.

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud services and modern data centers; modern workplace solutions, including digital workspace, collaboration, enterprise networks, systems management, and printing; security solutions comprising cloud and network security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, and security monitoring and analytics; data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence and customer management; and connectivity solutions comprising IT-OT networking, and software-defined and wireless networks.

