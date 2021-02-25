Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $7,646.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.98 or 0.00721217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00036176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

