Datacoin (DTC) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $18,595.89 and $19.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014536 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

