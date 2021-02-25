Datacoin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $19,989.12 and $29.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015460 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

