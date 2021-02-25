Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 5.2%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $39.62. 2,202,919 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,877,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,967,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $11,580,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $21,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

