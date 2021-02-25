David Loasby Buys 23,980 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

David Loasby boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. David Loasby owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.35. 24,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,855. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

