David Loasby Has $108.77 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

David Loasby lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 15.3% of David Loasby’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. David Loasby owned 1.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $108,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 82,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,828. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.