David Loasby Sells 2,537 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

David Loasby lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. David Loasby’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 381,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

